Virus growth slows in state but hospitalizations stay high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has somewhat slowed down this past week, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus remains high. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 4,688 new cases were reported in Nebraska in the week that ended Thursday. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that’s down from 4,707 the week before and about 5,300 cases two weeks earlier. According to state data, the number of people hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska hit 434 on Monday. That number has generally remained above 400 since mid-September. Hospitalizations remain well below last November’s peak of 987, but hospital capacity is still strained.