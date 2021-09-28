Woman accused of pulling gun after being refused beer sale

MAYWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in the southwestern Nebraska village of Maywood say a woman has been arrested after being accused of pulling a gun after a store clerk refused to sell her beer. Station KRVN reports that the incident happened shortly before noon Saturday, when a Maywood business called the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported that a woman in the business appeared to be high and displayed a gun when she wasn’t allowed to buy beer. Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol later stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in which the woman was believed to be riding. Officers arrested 39-year-old Dixie Kaiser, of Wellfleet, on suspicion of making terroristic threats.