Woodbury County LEC construction continues to move forward

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After officially breaking ground just a few weeks ago, construction on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is continuing to move forward.

Leaders with the LEC Authority say they're going to start digging the basement and forms for the footings.

The new law enforcement center is scheduled to be finished in March 2023.

Rocky De Witt, with the LEC Authority, said there was a setback, but it was minor, and progress is being made.

"They didn't inspect some of their rebar correctly, but that's all being fixed and it'll be positive going forward. And are hoping to get the footings in yet this fall so they can start vertical construction in the spring," said De Witt.

While working on the LEC, crews are working on widening 28th Street and paving the gravel portion of that street, where the new center will be located.

"There's going to be access to all county vehicles. It'll still be a public street so that'll be more available to everyone who wants to use it. There are going to be federal inmates and federal jurisdictions that are going to bringing in at a future date. So, we want to have the access. It's going to be a big deal. We want to have the best roads we can," said De Witt.

De Witt said the city is paying for the paving of the road.