A more active weather pattern takes over with shower and thunderstorm possibilities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More clouds moved in today with parts of Siouxland even getting a little light rain.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in tonight as a cold front slowly pushes into western Siouxland as lows will be in the low 60s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Thursday as well with highs in the low 70s on a rather humid day.

The rain may not be quite as widespread on Friday but there will still be chances of showers with highs in the low 70s.

The active weather pattern is likely to continue on Saturday with highs near 70 with a continued chance of some isolated rain showers.

We may try to break out of this more active weather pattern by Sunday.

