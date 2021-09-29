Around Siouxland: Riverssance

The 18th annual Riverssance is happening in Riverside park the weekend of Oct. 2 and 3. Riverssance is a Renaissance festival that happens annually in Riverside, and is part of the River-Cade celebration.

The event is full of armored knights, kings, queens, wenches, pirates and Vikings. The event will also feature live entertainment with various kinds of music, dancing, and jousting. Food and merchandise vendors will also be at this fun family event.

Entry to the event is $10, age six to 12 is $5 under six is free. Adult tickets are available through the end of Sept. at Hy-Vee for a $2 discount

Riverssance will take place on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.