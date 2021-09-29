Australian ‘a bit sore’ after hand was caught in croc’s jaws

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian wildlife tour operator says he was lucky to escape more serious injury when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws. Sean Dearly was attacked on a river famous for “jumping crocodiles” that rise from the water to snatch bait dangled from tourist cruise boats. Dearly said he told the 18 tourists on his cruise to keep their entire bodies inside the boat at all times. But he did the opposite when he tried to retrieve a pole he had dropped overboard. Dearly said he was “pretty lucky” the young, 7-foot croc released its grip on his hand while trying to go for a second bite.