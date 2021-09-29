Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

PRAGUE (AP) — The prime minister of Hungary has brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country’s general election next week. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary’s Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city on Wednesday. Orban said he expected “millions” of Afghan refugees to try to reach the European Union. Babis said his government agreed this week to send 50 Czech police officers to help guard a fence on Hungary’s border with Serbia. Orban was set to join Babis later Wednesday at a rally of the Czech leader’s centrist party.