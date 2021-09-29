Elkhorn Valley Museum brings back “Hands on History” program

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, Nebraska, has resurrected a program that was around before the pandemic.

It's called "Hands On History", and it gives people an opportunity to talk about pieces of history, and do activities that tie into that history. Some of the programs will be local, and some will be general history. The upcoming event for the program is called "stitchcraft".



Guests can work with plastic canvases and yarn, and learn about the rise and fall of plastic canvas craft work.

"It has been so great being able to get it up off the ground and up and running and having people participate in it is of course something we're looking forward to. We love our community and we love being able to have the community come in and participate in our events and see all the great things that we offer here at Elkhorn Valley Museum," said Libby McKay, the museum's Education Coordinator.

The events for the "Hands On History" program take place on the first Friday of every month at 5:30pm at the museum in Norfolk. Admission is free for museum members, and six-dollars per person for non-members. The next event is this Friday.