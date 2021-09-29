EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. Conservatorships are established when a court finds someone has a severely diminished mental capacity and needs someone to make financial decisions and major life choices for them. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has ultimate power over the conservatorship, and since 2008 her father exercised control over her day-to-day dealings. That control now belongs to two professionals appointed by the court. They’re serving on a temporary basis, with the conservatorship expected to end in November.