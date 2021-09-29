Skip to Content

Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

New
1:53 pm South Dakota NewsTop Stories
Official headshot of Gov. Kristi Noem, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem responded Wednesday to “disgusting” rumors of an alleged affair with advisor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

American Greatness, an online conservative journal, reported Tuesday “multiple sources” allege an extramarital affair that has continued for months. The report says the sources allege members of Congress called the affair an “open secret.”

Corey Lewandowski, a married father of four, was former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and is an advisor to Gov. Noem. Lewandowski was frequently on the governor’s campaign trail as she stumped for Trump across the country during the 2020 campaign.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday denying the report calling it “total garbage” and a “disgusting lie.”

The report comes as a major Republican donor alleged Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event over the weekend, Politico reported Wednesday.

Author Profile Photo

KTIV

More Stories

Skip to content