Kansas priest considered for sainthood is buried in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of people filled an arena in Wichita to honor a Kansas priest who died in 1951 as a prisoner of war during the Korean War. Services for Rev. Emil Kapaun were held Wednesday, decades after the priest from Pilsen, Kansas, died while ministering to fellow prisoners of war. After the service, hundreds more lined streets to watch a horse-drawn caisson take Kapaun’s body from Veterans Memorial Park to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where he was interred. Kapuan’s remains were identified in March and returned to his Kansas family last week. The Roman Catholic Church is considering Kapaun for sainthood.