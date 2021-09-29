Lebanese rally behind port blast judge forced to halt probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of Lebanese, including families of the Beirut port explosion victims, have rallied outside the court of justice in the capital. They were there Wednesday to support the judge investigating the blast who was forced to suspend his work following legal challenges from defendants in the case. The rally comes two days after a former Cabinet minister demanded the dismissal of Judge Tarek Bitar from the investigation. Bitar had to suspend the probe until a court makes a decision. The protesters raised banners reading: “we will not forget” and “we will not allow the killers to torpedo the investigation.”