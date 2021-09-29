Madison County Sheriff’s office says they are always looking for staff

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Law enforcement agencies are being affected by the worker shortage that's happening around the country.

Madison County, Nebraska Sheriff Todd Volk says the sheriff's office civilian staff is about where it needs to be, but they are always looking for office staff, jail staff and corrections officers. He says currently, there are enough deputies. But there has been a decline in applicants.



In 1994 when he joined the Sheriff's Office, he tested with more than 150 people. The latest group, who tested, consisted of six people. He encourages people to apply for the open positions.

"Every position here is extremely important and has a job to do and to do it well and when we do have an opening, we're looking for somebody who's going to come in and work their butt off then be able to go home and spend time with their family and everything around those lines," said Sheriff Volk.

Sheriff Volk says that by either the end of this week or first part of next week, his office will probably be advertising again for deputies. To check out the potential openings, we have attached a link to the Madison County Sheriff's Office click here.