More cloud cover with showers and storms moving in late Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A front will slowly be making its way across the Plains today.



Out ahead of that system, we will be seeing cloud cover increase through the morning.



It will still be warm today but not as hot as the cloud cover holds us into the low to mid 80s for highs.



Late in the day a few thunderstorms will become possible in western Siouxland as the front starts to approach.



Those chances will go up overnight elsewhere but no severe weather is expected.



Off and on showers and thunderstorms will be moving through as we go through the rest of the week and even into the weekend.



Rainfall amounts will generally be in the half inch to inch range though the places where thunderstorms set up could see up to two inches.



