More dancers allege sex abuse by instructor, ballerina wife

BOSTON (AP) — Three more dancers have come forward to allege that a dance instructor and his ballerina wife sexually abused them. The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that five dancers now say instructor Mitchell Taylor Button and former Boston Ballet principal dancer Dusty Button “exploited their position of power and influence in the dance world to sexually abuse young dancers across the country.” The Buttons, of Las Vegas, deny the allegations. The original suit was brought by two dancers and named only Mitchell Button. An expanded federal lawsuit filed last week in Nevada adds three new plaintiffs and expressly names Dusty Button as a defendant.