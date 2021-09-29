Morningside students get ‘Into The Streets’ to serve the community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside University students commemorated Homecoming week by giving their time and going 'Into The Streets.'

Groups of students were assigned to locations around Siouxland to help out for the annual volunteer day on Wednesday.

The volleyball team was at the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center. The players spent their time off the court playing with dogs and cats.

One senior said after four years of giving back, she's learned a lot.

"Everyone needs help. So even if it's not on this day of service, like going and helping a or coming here, even like at the animal shelter, like coming to see all the animals because they need it more than just this one day," said Morningside Senior Sabrina Creason.

Other locations were Camp High Hopes, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, and Siouxland Center For Active Generations.