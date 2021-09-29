North African migrants, adrift, tell of last-minute rescue

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Close to 45,000 migrants reached Italy’s shores so far this year, roughly five times more than in 2019. Among them is a large number of North African Arabs who are embarking on the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean, driven by turmoil and economic decline in their home countries. Six migrants who had set out from Libya and believed they were close to death when their small boat took on water shared the story of their last-minute rescue with an Associated Press team. They said the high-risk journey was preferable to the difficult life they had left behind.