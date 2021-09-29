Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit

UNDATED (DAKOTA NEWS NOW) - South Dakota's Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a settlement agreement with the widow of the man he was convicted of hitting, and killing, in September of 2020.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Dakota News Now that the two parties reached a settlement agreement roughly a month after Ravnsborg pled "no contest" to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the accident.

The details of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed.

Ravnsborg is set to face an impeachment hearing in the State Legislature starting on or around November 9th, as a result of his involvement in the accident. Right now, Ravnsborg has signaled that he does intend to run for reelection in 2022.