Self-portraits by comic book artists to hang in Uffizi

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s Uffizi museum is expanding its prestigious collection of self-portraits with new works by comic book artists in a bid to also expand its audience. Uffizi director Eike Schmidt said Wednesday that self-portraits by 52 of Italy’s most well-known comic book artists would form the kernel of the widened collection. commissioned as part of an initiative by the Culture Minister, the Uffizi and Lucca Comics. The collection will grow each year to include a portrait by a “grand master” chosen by Lucca Comics & Games, an annual convention held in the Tuscan city of Lucca. The event’s organizers and Italy’s culture minister joined the Uffizi in commissioning the new works.