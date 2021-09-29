Sept. 29: Iowa reports more than 9,700 positive COVID-19 cases in the last week

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials say the state's total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 6,563, an increase of 81 since last week's report.

According to the Iowa's COVID-19 Dashboard, 9,707 new positive cases in the last seven days, with the 14-day positivity rate currently at 9.5%.

Additionally, officials say the number of hospitalized Iowans have decreased slightly from 638 to 624 in the last week. The state says 81.2% of those hospitalizations are not fully vaccinated, and 84.7% of people in the ICU are also not fully vaccinated.

The latest data from the state says 65.9% of the state's 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, while 68.4% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources