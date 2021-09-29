Sept. 29: Nebraska reporting more than 4,400 more cases of COVID-19

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows over 4,400 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 4,436 more COVID-19 cases from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 265,516.

Active hospitalizations due to the virus are at 428, while virus-related deaths have reached 2,427.

Currently, 66.78% of Nebraska's eligible population have completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,051,546 people are fully vaccinated.

