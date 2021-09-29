Sioux City Fire Rescue to host Fire Prevention Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” This campaign is aimed at educating people on the different sounds made from smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

SCFR encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme with these helpful tips:

Plan your escape route

Routinely test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, or install them in your home if they are not present

Choose an outside meeting place

Practice your home fire drill

This year's event will happen on Oct. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Leif Erickson Park. Sioux City Fire Rescue will have food, games and equipment for the public to tour. SCFR says there will also be sign-up sheets available to have a SAFE Home evaluation completed at your home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue encourages all residents to take advantage of their SAFE (Smoke Alarm For Every) Home Program. This program consists of a Home Safety Book, a free home fire safety inspection, and two free smoke alarms for homes that need them.