Siouxland business, Missouri Valley Steel, raises awareness for an employee battling ALS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Missouri Valley Steel employee, Mike Jordan, was diagnosed with ALS nearly five years ago.

Jordan has been with the company for 43 years, and Wednesday, his coworkers found a special way to show their support.

Employees, past and present, lined up outside Missouri Steel Wednesday afternoon to participate in the "Ice Bucket Challenge" to raise awareness for A-L-S. The company pledged to donate $20 for every employee who participated.

The grand total came to $1,500 donated to help find a cure for the disease.

"He's, you know, been here since the '70s as well as some other employees, who really has influenced me in what I do in my daily life as a job and as a person. So, it comes easy to try and do something good for him when he has such a tough tough thing handed to him," said Chad Vortherms, General Manager of Missouri Valley Steel.

The support went beyond the "Ice Bucket Challenge" however. Missouri Valley Steel President and CEO, Tyler Owens, decided to rename the private drive at the Sioux City location, Mike Jordan Way. Jordan's wife, Sandy, made sure the renaming of the road was a surprise until the unveiling took place Wednesday afternoon.

"I had a hard time talking, you know, they are just so special. For them to think about me this much, and I don't think I have worked for a year-and-a-half, but for them to think of me this way, it just unleashes an unbelievable amount of emotions. I just love these people," said Mike Jordan.

Jordan hopes the activities encourage people to raise more awareness for ALS, in hopes of one day finding a cure. Saturday, October 2, an ALS walk will take place across the nation to also help raise awareness.