US mine safety grants totaling $1M awarded to 13 recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to promote U.S. mine safety. The U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the funding Tuesday through its Brookwood-Sago grant program. The program was established in 2006 in honor of 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia. Among the grants awarded were $140,000 to the University of Arizona in Tucson, $130,000 to the Marshall University Research Corp. in Huntington, West Virginia, and $120,000 to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. Other grant recipients are in Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.