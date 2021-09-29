Wakefield’s Logan Bokemper is this week’s SportsFource Champion

WAKEFIELD, Nebraska (KTIV) - Last Friday, the spectators at the game between Wakefield and Plainview saw history. Logan Bokemper ran for a Nebraska class-D record 10 touchdowns in the Trojan victory as well as a kick return for a touchdown to give Bokemper an 8-man record 11 touchdowns on the game.

"I dont know I didnt think it was really easy I just kept running the ball hard and kept getting rushing touchdowns and kept scoring," said Bokemper.

Logan also added four two-point conversions for a grand total of 74 points, also a Nebraska class-D record. After a couple years in the second and third spots on the depth chart, Coach Mike Hassler could not be happier to see Logan have his day.

"He's been a joy to have in our program for four years hes a typical kid leads by emample. Always one of the hardest workers on the field in practice and in the weight room," said Hassler. "And so it's been nice he's kind of been in the shadows of quite a few really good backs here in Justin Erb and Esco Gardinias. Its nice to kinda see him get a starting role and have his moment in the sun."

Oddly enough, the team did not realize the performance that Bokemper was having. They were just focused on getting back into a game in which they were down by 18 at the half.

"Honestly we did not realize what he had done until after the game was over my stats guy had texted me while we were back at the school and said how many touchdowns did you think Logan and Cade had and I said I thought it was about 50/50 and he said no Logan had scored all of them," said Hassler.

With 11 touchdowns scored, how could his teammates and coaches not realize what was happening? Logan credits that and his performance to the rest of the offense.

"My quarterback, like I said, he had some long runs and I punched it in for him and then my line they really stepped up and brought the intensity and blocking it helped me a lot to run the ball and open holes," Said Bokemper.

Wakefield will travel to take on Elkhorn Valley this week.