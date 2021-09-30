3 Omaha residents face fraud charges over COVID loans

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three Omaha residents face fraud charges related to applications for loans intended to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha says in a news release that 42-year-old Tamika Cross, 44-year-old Ronnie Cross, and 51-year-old Davida Anderson have been indicted on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering. Prosecutors say the three applied for more than $2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses that were not in operation. Officials say they received about $489,000 in forgivable loans.