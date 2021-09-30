Adolescent body discovered in Poweshiek County

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL) - Investigators say remains found in a cornfield match a description of Xavior Harrelson, an Iowa boy who vanished in May.

Authorities in Iowa confirmed that the body was discovered Thursday afternoon. They say a local farmer was doing fieldwork when the human remains were found.

Officials are not confirming the body to be Xavior Harrelson at this time, but they identified clothing that was similar to what Harrelson was wearing when he went missing.

"There's a lot of work yet to be done at the scene here," says Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Mitch Mortvedt, "The state medical examiner's office and the state anthropologist has a lot of work left ahead of them in the days and weeks to come."

Xavior Harrelson was reported missing on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday. He was last seen riding a bike near his home in Montezuma, Iowa.

Since then, volunteers have worked to raise over $30,000 for the reward fund, as well as spread fliers and awareness about his disappearance.

Earlier in September, law enforcement searched for Xavior in the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just west of Montezuma, but it was reported they didn't find anything.