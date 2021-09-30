After over 3 decades of service Sioux City Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Retires

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Cougill, has been serving Sioux City at the Sioux City Fire Department for over 31 years.

On Thursday the longtime firefighter hung up his gear and entered retirement. Members of the Sioux City Fire Department as well as family and friends of Cougill gathered at the Fire Station earlier today to help him celebrate the important milestone.

"Amazing people, that do amazing things every day. Um, it has been so rewarding to have a career working with the people we do. It truly is an amazing department with a lot of great people," said Dan Cougill.

Cougill said he is excited to relax and plans on vacationing with his family in Florida in the coming weeks.

As for the assistant fire chief, Captain Kevin Keller with the Sioux City Fire Department will become the new Assistant Chief and Cougill said he feels the position is in good hands.