Alzheimer’s awareness events coming to Norfolk, NE this weekend, including walk at Skyview Park

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - This weekend multiple events will be taking place in Norfolk, Nebraska to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Disease. The events will lead up to the Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer's.

On Saturday at 5pm, there will be an event called Alz eve in the parking lot of the salvation army in downtown Norfolk.

That event will have food trucks and a watch party for the Nebraska football game. Downtown businesses will also be helping light Norfolk Avenue purple to raise awareness. People will also be able to register for Sunday's event. That event is the walk on Sunday at 12:45pm at Skyview park.

"The more people we can make aware the more we can start giving information and showing people what are the steps that you can take for prevention, for awareness, for education, for support," said Carrie Dell, the Walk Manager.

Dell says the funds being raised will go to many services including Alzheimer's research, care and support groups, and education programs. If you would like to register for Sunday's walk, follow this link