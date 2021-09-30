Attorney: Removal of Spears’ father is ‘a loss for Britney’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Britney Spears’ father says his removal from control of her court conservatorship is “a loss for Britney.” Attorney Vivian Thoreen said Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press that James Spears loves his daughter unconditionally and has tried to act in her best interests “whether as a conservator or her father.” The statement comes a day after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended the elder Spears from the legal arrangement that has had vast power over the pop star’s life and money. Both Britney Spears’ attorney and the judge cited the “toxic” circumstances his presence caused.