Berlin vote count questioned over election day glitches

BERLIN (AP) — Numerous election day glitches in the German capital have prompted calls for the result to be scrutinized. One politician says his party plans to challenge the outcome of the vote. Long lines formed outside many polling stations in Berlin on Sunday as voters struggled with extra ballot papers for simultaneous federal, state and district elections plus a city-wide referendum. Some polling stations ran out of ballot papers during the day. Others received ones for the wrong district. Martin Sonneborn of the satirical party The Party said Thursday they would be challenging the vote. Clarity about whether the voting irregularities affect the outcome isn’t expected before the certified vote count is published on Oct. 14.