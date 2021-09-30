Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm again with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued on Thursday for the island. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam is centered about 825 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but with tropical storm-force winds extending 150 miles from its center. Sam’s top winds were near 145 mph Thursday morning. Swells from Hurricane Sam also could send high surf and dangerous rip currents to U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend. Tropical Storm Victor also formed, posing no threat to land.