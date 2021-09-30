Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile sought

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and authorities are looking for a second boy who they believe to be the shooter. Shelby County Schools said in a statement that the school was placed on lockdown. Police say students and faculty were being moved from the school to a staging area. Photos and video from the scene show dozens of police cars outside the school.