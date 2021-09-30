Competitive mountain biking comes to Norfolk, NE area

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - You may not think of competitive mountain biking as a sport that would happen here in Northeast Nebraska. But guess what, it's here and there's even a team of local Middle School and High School students. The team is called the Maskenthine Composite Angry Owls MTB.



This is the first year that the team is around and competing, and leaders say interest was high when the program formed.

"We kind of just started putting out some flyers last fall right at about a year ago, about we were going to have a tryout event. And we got some out to the schools and low and behold we had about 40 kids show up," said Jason Tollefson, the team's head coach.

Tollefson says that not all 40 stayed, but at the end of the day, they got a team for the Norfolk area.

"We ended up having about 10 or 11 kids that came back and signed up for the team," Tollefson added.

Tollefson says that he thinks the program will continue to grow.

"This might only be the second year of the league, but Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling has been around for at least 5 or 6 years down in Omaha and Lincoln. So to be where we're at already is a huge bonus, we're super happy, said Tollefson."

Their next race will be October 10th at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City.