Divided UN extends its mission in Libya till after elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the U.N. political mission in Libya until after the country’s critical presidential and parliamentary elections that are scheduled for late December. However, the world body remained divided on Thursday over the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from the oil-rich North African nation and the mission’s leadership. The vote extended the current mission until Jan. 31 to ensure the United Nations can continue supporting Libya’s transitional government. The Dec. 24 elections aim to reunite the country after a decade of turmoil.