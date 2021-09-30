Ex-Surgeon General Adams joining Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is joining Purdue University after being a leader of the nation’s early COVID-19 response as part of former President Donald Trump’s administration. Purdue officials announced Thursday that Adams would be a presidential fellow and the university’s first executive director of health equity initiatives, along with faculty positions in the public health and health care engineering programs. Adams was Indiana’s state health commissioner under then-Gov. Mike Pence. Trump picked him as surgeon general in 2017. He continued in that position until early this year.