For migrants in Greece, road to heaven leads through Albania

IEROPIGI, Greece (AP) — A relatively smooth section of Greece’s rugged border with Albania is turning into a major thoroughfare north for migrants in Greece seeking a better life in Europe’s prosperous heartland. Once little-used, the Albanian route is now the main way north that migrants — usually helped by smuggling gangs — hope will take them through a string of other Balkan countries to Italy or Germany. The main base for the crossings is an abandoned army guard house — filthy and decrepit — and the surrounding woods a few hundred meters from the border, a half-hour’s walk from the closest Greek village. About 50 people were camped in the area during a visit by the AP this week.