Iraq War veteran, Paralympic medalist delivered keynote speech at Siouxland Chamber Dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Inspiration was on the menu at the Siouxland Chamber Dinner, in Sioux City, Thursday night.

Hundreds of guests heard from Iraq War veteran Melissa Stockwell. Stockwell medaled in the Paralympic Games after losing a limb in a roadside bombing, in 2004, while serving her country.

As Stockwell recovered at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, she discovered her love for swimming in the facility's pool. Four years later, in 2008, she qualified for three swimming events in the Paralympic Games in Beijing. In 2016, she competed in the inaugural paralympic triathlon, in Rio, and won a bronze medal.

In the face of obstacles, Stockwell says everyone has the power to choose their own story. "I couldn't change the fact that I lost my leg in a roadside bomb, but I could change the way I perceived it, and how I came through it and ended up better on the other side," said Melissa Stockwell, Siouxland Chamber Dinner Keynote Speaker. "We couldn't change the way the pandemic came into our world, but we can choose how we deal with it. We can choose to wake up and be thankful for what we have, and go about our lives and live it the best that we can."

As a special surprise, the Siouxland Chamber found the Army medic that pulled Stockwell from the HumVee after the 2004 roadside bombing. Retired Army Staff Sergeant Alex Pavich joined Stockwell on stage for an emotional reunion Thursday night. Though the two talk a few times a year, they hadn't seen eachother since the bombing back in 2004.