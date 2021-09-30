John Reynders receives Siouxland Chamber’s Deming Award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (SUBMITTED) - After a year off due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award was, once again, presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening.

The 2021 award was presented to Morningside University President John Reynders in recognition of his exceptional vision, outstanding leadership, and the positive impact he has had on the local college, as well the broader Siouxland region. Returning to the Sioux City Convention Center for the first time in three years, the Siouxland Chamber's signature fundraising event drew approximately 1,000 attendees who gave Reynders a rousing reception as he took the stage to receive the Chamber's most prestigious award.

Upon receiving the large crystal plaque, Reynders stated, “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving as president of Morningside these last 22 years. Siouxland embraced me as one of their own when I arrived two decades ago. Today, this place is home and the people in it are family to my wife Robin and me. Success at Morningside is success for Siouxland, and I feel incredibly proud and fortunate for all that has been achieved working alongside a truly wonderful community during my tenure."

Reynders, who was named Morningside's 12th president in 1999 and after 22 years is the school's longest serving leader, delayed his planned retirement by one year to ensure steady leadership and continuity through the global COVID-19 pandemic. Noting his commitment to the college and the community, Klinger Companies, Inc. president, John Gleeson, explained, “He's truly one of the most transformational, inspirational, and bold leaders I've ever known and whether that's in education, the business community, or government, he is a truly remarkable leader. What he's done here at the college, and the impact it has on our greater community, has been remarkable and that's because of his bold leadership.”

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president, Chris McGowan, added, “John Reynders designed, developed, and delivered the strategy that rebuilt Morningside University from the ground up, and his profoundly positive influence will be felt, both on the campus and throughout the community, for decades to come.”