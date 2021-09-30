N. Macedonia holds 8 for antiquities smuggling, illegal digs

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Eight men have been arrested in North Macedonia accused of participating in multiple illegal excavations across the country to sell antiquities abroad. The Interior Ministry said Thursday police had raided homes and other premises linked with the suspects at 10 locations in the southern town of Bitola and northwestern town of Tetovo. They seized a large number of artifacts, including ancient figurines and jewelry, as well as firearms, metal detectors and computer hard drives, but gave no further details.