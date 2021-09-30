Nebraska OKs new congressional maps, keeps Omaha competitive

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopefuls could still have a shot at claiming one of Nebraska’s electoral votes, despite Republican dominance statewide, based on newly approved political maps. Nebraska passed congressional boundaries Thursday that would keep the Omaha-centered 2nd Congressional District competitive, even though Republicans have pushed to draw the districts in a way that would have given the party a greater advantage. GOP lawmakers withdrew their plan after realizing they didn’t have enough support to overcome a Democratic-led filibuster. Nebraska and Maine are the only states that can split their Electoral College votes. Nebraska has done so twice. The 2nd District’s vote went to Democrats Barack Obama in 2008 and Joe Biden in 2020.