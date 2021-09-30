Nebraska state senator tests positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker from Norfolk is self-isolating at home after he contracted the coronavirus. Sen. Mike Flood missed the final few days of the Legislature’s special session after testing positive on Monday. Flood, who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine in April, says his symptoms started with a stuffy nose on Friday as he drove home from the Capitol and grew worse over the weekend. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste and noticed a blister on his finger. Flood says some of his symptoms have cleared, but he’s remaining at home. Flood, a former speaker of the Legislature, returned to office in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus. He previously served from 2005 to 2013.