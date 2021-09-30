North Carolina city settles lawsuit involving drug arrests

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina’s capital city have agreed to a $2 million settlement in a federal lawsuit that alleged more than a dozen Black men were wrongfully arrested and jailed on drug charges. News outlets report the civil rights lawsuit filed in April sought policy changes and actual and punitive damages from the city of Raleigh, a city police officer and seven of his co-workers, including a sergeant and a lieutenant, Attorneys for the plaintiffs announced the settlement in a news release late Wednesday. The Raleigh Police Department referred all questions to the city, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.