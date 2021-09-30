Occasional showers and storms that could contain heavy rainfall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be rolling through Siouxland as we move through our Thursday.



While the entire day will not see rain, the showers and storms that move through could contain heavy rainfall at times.



No severe weather is expected.



Temperatures will be lower today as we top out in the low to mid 70s but it will be quite muggy with little in the way of wind.



Scattered showers with some thunder will remain possible overnight and into our Friday with lows near 60 degrees and temperatures back into the 70s for Friday and into the weekend.



A few showers will remain possible on Saturday before we dry out on Sunday.



Rainfall totals will generally end up in the half inch to inch range though some areas could pick up 2-3" where thunderstorms move through.



More on the showers and storms on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.