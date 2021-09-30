Official: At least 20 people have died in South Sudan floods

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An official says at least 20 people have died in flooding in recent months amid torrential rains that are still afflicting a remote part of South Sudan. The deaths between July and September occurred in one county of Warrap State, the official said Thursday. Among the victims are children who drowned when a waterlogged house collapsed, he said. Officials in other areas have not cited deaths related to flooding. South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is particularly prone to flooding when the Nile river bursts its banks. Floods have displaced around 426,000 people across the country since May, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.