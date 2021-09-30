Skip to Content

Police: Man shot to death in north Omaha; suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death Thursday morning in north Omaha, and another man was arrested in the case. The shooting was reported before 8 a.m. at a home several blocks southeast of Benson Park. Officers who arrived at the home minutes later found the body of a man who had been shot. Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister says officers took one man into custody for questioning and later labeled the man a suspect. Meister said police were not looking for other suspects in the shooting. Police did not immediately release the names of the victim or the man arrested.

