Racial protests reckoning: Maryland police reform laws begin

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Several far-reaching laws aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency are set to take effect in Maryland this week. One of the laws going into effect Friday involves improving accountability in the investigations of deaths at the hands of police officers. Another will add transparency to the handling of misconduct complaints against officers. The laws are in response to protests against racial injustice that swept the country last year after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minnesota. Maryland’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly approved the laws earlier this year.