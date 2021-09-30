Rain has become heavy for some with more still on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which have been producing some heavy rain.

And we’re not done with the rain yet as scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into tonight with the heaviest of rain especially taking place during the first half of the night while lows will go into the low 60s.

We’ll see more scattered thundershowers during the day on Friday with highs in the low 70s.

The activity may not be quite as widespread by Saturday, but there will still be chance of a few more showers or thundershowers with highs near 70.

This slow moving system should be moving far enough to the east on Sunday to allow skies to start to clear some with highs in the low 70s.

I'll take a closer look at the rain chances we have in our forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.