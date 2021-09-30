Relative: Girlfriend of slaying suspect missing since 2017

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The girlfriend of a man who police say confessed this week to killing her, his roommate and three people whose bodies were found dismembered in a burning dumpster in Texas had been missing since 2017, her relative says, when she didn’t return from a trip with him to Arizona. Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in a dumpster last week in Fort Worth, Texas. An arrest warrant says he told police he’d felt compelled to sacrifice those three people, as well as his roommate in May and his girlfriend. A relative told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Thornburg’s girlfriend was Tanya Begay.