Remembering a relentless publicist, never too proud to beg

NEW YORK (AP) — Publicist Bobby Zarem has died at 84. Zarem earned the moniker “Superflack” while representing and befriending A-list actors like Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman and Ann-Margret and promoting campaigns that helped New York and his Georgia hometown of Savannah regain their glory. Zarem wasn’t a household name, but during nearly a half-century in the publicity business, many entertainment insiders came to consider him legendary. Known for flowery pitch letters but unafraid to unleash profanity on behalf of clients and never too proud to beg, he also savored his roles in the “I Love New York” ad campaign and in helping his beloved Savannah become a tourist spot.